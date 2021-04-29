Memorial monument to be unveiled Thursday for six Canadian Forces members who died in helicopter crash

A memorial monument is being unveiled Thursday at the Royal Canadian Air Force Base in Shearwater, N.S. for the six Canadian Forces personnel who were lost when a naval helicopter crashed one year ago.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the crash of the Cyclone known as "Stalker 22" off the coast of Greece is a reminder of the passion and dedication of Forces' members.

Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Brenden MacDonald, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, and Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke died in the crash.

The defence minister also says he's thankful for Canada's NATO Allies -- Greece, Italy, Turkey, and the United States -- who assisted in efforts to recover the helicopter after the crash.

