Memorial Park homeless encampment prompts YMCA to close its daycare centre for 60 days

Staff from Reliable cleaning were in Memorial Park in Sudbury on Wednesday and Thursday this week, clearing garbage and debris.

The city said it hired contractors because city staffing levels for parks drop as the weather gets cold.

“Park staff, typically between the months of Thanksgiving to the spring, we don’t have the same level of service obviously in our parks,” said Tyler Campbell director of Children and Social Services with Greater Sudbury.

"And so therefore we don’t have those staff available to provide the resources that we needed."

The YMCA is next door to the park and homeless encampment. It confirmed it’s closing its daycare at the Durham Street site for the next 60 days due to health and safety concerns.

“We are particularity worried about needles -- stick injuries and sharps -- that might get into the childcare outdoor play area,” said Helen Francis, the CEO of the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario.

"In the summer, we have had great controls in place, it’s easier to see potential sharps and pick them up safely."

Downtown business owner Tony Monteleone said the situation needed action long ago.

“It’s an absolute disgrace what the city is doing," Monteleone said. "There is no shame left. It’s incredible what the mayor and city hall have done to this downtown. Imagine you have to hire some other cleaning company to clean up their mess."

The city confirmed another cleanup is scheduled Wednesday, the day before Remembrance Day.

The Legion has already cancelled the outdoor ceremony for Remembrance Day in Memorial park because of health and safety reasons. It said even with the cleanup, it’s too late to consider rescheduling it.