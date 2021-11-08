Memorial planned for beloved Stratford Festival actor Martha Henry

The Stratford Festival will be hosting a memorial for Martha Henry on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Festival Theatre.

Henry, 83, had wrapped her final performance of "Three Tall Women" at the festival less than two weeks before her death on Oct. 21.

Festival officials said she died surrounded by family at her Stratford, Ont. home.

She is being remembered as a friend, mentor and talented actor with integrity and wisdom.

Seats for Saturday's memorial are complimentary but must be reserved in advance here.

Proof of full vaccination is required to attend along with government-issued ID and people are asked to arrive early for screening.

Officials also note the theatre will be at full capacity, with no physical distancing between seats.

- With files from CTV News Kitchener's Katherine Hill