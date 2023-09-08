Memorial ride to be held Saturday for Edmonton boy who died of cancer

A memorial fundraiser ride will be held Saturday for six-year-old Karter Bourgeault who died in July.

Karter had diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a form of cancer that attacks the brain stem.

During his illness, his family tried to get him in clinical trials in the U.S. because of a lack of treatment options in Canada.

Riders will gather at Crawford Plains Elementary at 2 p.m. on Saturday to ride in Karter's memory.

A portion of the money raised from the ride will help Karter's parents cover the cost of his medical expenses, with the rest going to The Cure Starts Now, a charity that supports children with cancer, especially DIPG.

Prior to the ride, a bench dedication ceremony will be held at the school's south garden to remember three Crawford Plains students who died over the last year, including Karter, an 11-year-old student named Jayden who was fatally stabbed outside the school in May, and a third student whose name isn't being made public.