Memorial service for Captain David Domagala to be held in Woodstock Tuesday

On Tuesday July 4 at noon, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter flypast will commence over the memorial service for Captain David Domagala taking place at Holy Trinity Parish in Woodstock.

A riffle volley will also be performed by a funeral guard from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron.

The 32-year-old was one of two Canadian Armed Forced members killed when their helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. during a training exercise on June 20.

Captain Domagala will be honoured by his colleagues at 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron along with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Captain Marc Larouch, who also died in the accident will be honoured during a separate memorial service in Petawawa on Friday, July 7.

Carried out by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft, the planes will travel 300 feet above the highest obstruction, strictly monitored for public safety.

Family and friends ask for privacy during this private memorial service.