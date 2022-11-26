Memorial service held in Kitchener for Ukrainian famine

A memorial service was held in Kitchener Saturday to mark a 1930s manmade famine that's to blame for millions of Ukrainian deaths.

The Holdomor was recognized at the event, which roughly translates in English to 'death by hunger.'

The day marks the famine created by Joseph Stalin with his policy of collective agriculture that forced Ukrainian farmers to send produce and livestock to the Soviet Union.

The crisis reached its peak in the winter of 1932 and 1933.

"We are recognizing that not only has it happened in the past but it's happening right now," said co-organizer Chantal Potoczny. "We're recognizing who died and helping them transition from the land here and up to heaven."

The event included a ceremony at the Ukranian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Kitchener and a viewing of an educational film concerning the Holdomor.