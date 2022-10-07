Memorial service honours 57 homeless people who died in London

Dozens of people gathered in downtown London Friday to honour the lives of 57 people who died as a result of homelessness.

“Every individual we know has a story, every life has a story and so while we walk alongside them on their housing journey,” said Jaclyn Seeler, co-chair of the London Homeless Coalition (LHC).

“These are human beings, their lives matter, and that's why it's important that we gather today to remember each and every one of them.”

The memorial service outside of the Covent Garden Market drew dozens of Londoners who listened to speeches from the London Health Coalition (LHC) and participated in a moment of silence.

“I feel like there was a palpable energy here today, the compassion that you could feel from the people here was so beautiful to see,” said Megan Van Kemenade, with the United Way Elgin Middlesex.

“We still need to make sure that we’re honouring those people and giving those lives the respect they deserve.”

LHC has reported a total of 57 deaths this year through its death notification protocol. These individuals have been monitored by being a part of the affordable housing system or who have been known to be homeless.

“I would say right now the infrastructure which is strictly volunteered needs to strengthen in order to know about the community members who are passing,” said Jason Dalingo with the LHC.

Unfortunately, the coalition believes the number of deaths as a result of homelessness might be higher, but likely haven't all been reported yet.

Seeler believes the city has made progress to address the needs of homeless people, but said there is always more work to be done.

“It’s allowing us to look at what we’re doing locally to make changes but I think it also continues to draw on the fact that we need to bring that attention to our provincial/federal government because it's a national crisis,” she said.

In August, The Forgotten 519 held a hunger strike on the steps of city hall, which ended after the city agreed to take immediate action to address the issues homeless people are facing.

Since then 15 more people have died according to the LHC.

The city agreed to provide water and “food or acute needs” which will be funded by the city. They also plan to install shower stations for people living in encampments.

According to the city’s ‘immediate action to support the city’s most marginalized,’ these solutions will be put in place by the co-chair of the London homeless coalition and other agencies.

No one from the city of London was available for an interview on Friday.

“We are committed to working, along with the whole of the system, to find ways that we can help support better outcomes for people living unsheltered or experiencing addictions and mental health challenges in our community,” said Patti McKague, the director for strategic communications with the city, in an emailed statement to CTV News.

“These are complex issues that not any one agency or even a small collaborative can fix on their own. Any death among London’s vulnerable population is difficult for us.”

While this was the ninth memorial to remember those who died due to homelessness, the LHC is hoping it will be their last.