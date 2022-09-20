Memorial service to be held today for The Queen in downtown Toronto

A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth will be held this afternoon in downtown Toronto.

Hosted by the Anglican Church of Canada, the mass will be held at The Cathedral Church of St. James, at 106 King St. E. at Church Street, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell are expected to attend.

The Queen, who was laid to rest yesterday in London, attended a service at St. James Cathedral back in 2010.

Roughly 15 minutes before today’s mass, members of the 7 Toronto Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery’s 7 Toronto Regiment will fire a 96 Gun Salute on the lawn of Queens Park. They’ll fire one shot for every year of Her Majesty’s life.