Memorial slow-down event on Highway 21, OPP ask motorists to use extra caution

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Anishinabek Police Service (APS) are asking motorists to use extra caution on Highway 21 as a memorial slow-down event is occurring at Lakeshore Road, Lambton Shores.

Crews are asking motorists to be aware of pedestrians and to use extra caution when travelling through the area.

The OPP is working in conjunction with their APS partners to ensure the safe flow of traffic through the area while providing a safe and peaceful opportunity for this event to occur.

