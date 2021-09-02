Memorial University in N.L. will require form declaring vaccination status
Students, faculty and staff returning to Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador this month will be asked to submit a vaccination declaration form.
School officials made the announcement today, saying all those planning to be on campus must submit a form through the university's online personnel management system -- even those requesting an exemption.
The university says vaccination exemptions will be considered for medical reasons or for reasons protected by Newfoundland and Labrador's Human Rights Act.
The school announced last month that vaccines and masks will be mandatory for students, staff and faculty returning to campus this school year.
Officials say everyone must have their first dose of a vaccine approved by Health Canada or the World Health Organization by Sept. 7 and a second dose by Oct. 15.
The university says students and faculty involved in distance learning who won't be on campus must still fill out the vaccination declaration form.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2021.
