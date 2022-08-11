Memorial walk to be held for Prince Albert woman found dead last year

A memorial walk for a Prince Albert woman who was found dead last year is scheduled to be held in Regina on Thursday.

Crystal Castle, who was 28 at the time, was reported missing in August 2021.

Her body found in a rural area west of St. Louis, Sask. over a week later.

Saskatchewan RCMP treated Castle’s death as a homicide but a suspect was never found.

At the time of her disappearance, police said she had ties to Regina and Estevan.

The memorial walk, beginning at the Mamaweyatitan Centre, is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm.

More details to come…