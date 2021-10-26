Men arrested after 3 stabbings in Victoria

Three people are recovering from stab wounds after a pair of altercations in Victoria on Saturday.

Police were called to the 800-block of Johnson Street just after 8:45 p.m. for a report that a man with a large metal pipe was chasing two other men.

Patrol officers found the man and found a sharpened metal pipe nearby, VicPD said in a statement Tuesday.

The man was arrested and held for a bail hearing, but the men he was reportedly chasing were not immediately located.

Approximately half an hour later, police were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue for a report that a man had been stabbed by two men.

Police found the victim suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds. Paramedics transported him to hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

The two assailants were identified as the same men who were being chased earlier when they admitted themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police attended the hospital and arrested them.

The police investigation into the events is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the assaults is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.