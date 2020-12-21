Police seized two BB pistols, along with bear spray and carbon-fibre knuckles. (Victoria police)

Two men were arrested by Victoria police on Friday after they were reportedly firing BB guns into the Inner Harbour.

Patrol officers were called to the 1100-block of Wharf Street before 11 a.m.

The two men were arrested near Fort and Langley streets as they were leaving the area.

A search turned up two BB pistols, along with bear spray and carbon-fibre knuckles, according to police.

One of the men was the subject of a warrant related to a break-and-enter investigation, police said Monday.

Both men were taken to Victoria police cells to await a court date.