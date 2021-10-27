Men arrested after string of thefts from cars, storage lockers on West Shore

Mounties in Langford have arrested two men who police say are behind a string of recent break-and-enters on the West Shore.

All of the crimes occurred within walking distance of one another between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14, police said Wednesday.

The thefts targeted vehicles and storage lockers and caused damaged to both vehicles and buildings, police said.

Investigators used surveillance video and forensic evidence to identify two suspects, a 23-year-old View Royal man and a 32-year-old man from Langford.

While conducting surveillance at a residence on Fairway Avenue in Langford earlier this month, Mounties witnessed people in a vehicle get pepper sprayed. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the two men in the vehicle, police said.

Police executed a search warrant on a residence on Oct. 15 and recovered stolen property from several of the break-and-enters as well as ammunition, crossbows and a small amount of methamphetamine, police said.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the crimes to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.