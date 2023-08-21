Men arrested after suspicious fire damages Nanaimo dental office

Two men are in police custody in Nanaimo after a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to a downtown dental office.

A patrol officer saw smoke and flames coming from the business at 410 Wentworth St. just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire under control but not before it caused significant damage to the building, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Monday.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and there was no additional damage to neighbouring structures.

Two men were located and arrested a short distance away, police said.

Both suspects will be held in custody pending an appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say the building has been secured until fire inspectors can safely enter the structure and investigate the damage caused by the blaze.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.