Men arrested after suspicious fire damages Nanaimo dental office
Two men are in police custody in Nanaimo after a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to a downtown dental office.
A patrol officer saw smoke and flames coming from the business at 410 Wentworth St. just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly got the fire under control but not before it caused significant damage to the building, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Monday.
The building was not occupied at the time of the fire, and there was no additional damage to neighbouring structures.
Two men were located and arrested a short distance away, police said.
Both suspects will be held in custody pending an appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on Tuesday.
Police say the building has been secured until fire inspectors can safely enter the structure and investigate the damage caused by the blaze.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
-
From shopping carts to knives: A look at the strangest items dumped in Winnipeg’s Seine RiverAn environmental non-profit that seeks to protect the Seine River and its surrounding natural areas is sharing some of the disturbing and downright strange items fished out the waterway this summer.
-
Edmonton Riverhawks pitcher wins top league awardAn Edmonton native playing for the city's top baseball team has earned one of two individual annual league awards.
-
RCMP charge trio in kidnapping and assault case in Grande Prairie areaRCMP have arrested and charged three people with a variety of offences following an assault and kidnapping last week west of Grande Prairie.
-
-
Cold-hearted crime: Community fridge stolen in KitchenerThe saying goes no good deed goes unpunished, and community organization 519 Community Collective is finding that out the hard way.
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
-
'Blowing up a community': Residents ordered out of Winnipeg apartment buildingPeople living in a Daniel McIntyre apartment block have been ordered to leave Monday due to issues with the building.
-
'We didn't understand it': New exhibit shines light on PTSD challenges for Canadian soldiersA new, temporary exhibit is shining a light on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the challenges it presents for military members as well as the general public.
-
'Everyone was trying to get out': Kitchener woman recounts harrowing experience in Kelowna amid devastating wildfiresA Kitchener woman who went to Kelowna for her bachelorette returned this weekend after her trip was cut short due to the rampant wildfires in the Okanagan Valley.