Police say they're investigating after two men showed up to a prearranged sale from an online forum with a firearm and a machete.

Officials say they were called to the area of King Street West and Strange Street at around 6 p.m. Sunday. A man and woman had made arrangements to buy an item in an online sale.

When they met with the seller, police say two men, one with a firearm and one with a machete, robbed the victims of their personal belongings.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.