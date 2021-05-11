Men charged with indignity to a dead body in suspicious death investigation

Waterloo Regional police say that two men have been charged after a woman was found dead inside of a Waterloo apartment building.

Officers responded to an Albert Street building on Monday around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a check wellbeing call regarding a person who lived there.

Police say that when officers arrived they found a dead woman inside the unit, and took two people into custody following an investigation.

On Wednesday, police provided an update saying two men, a 39-year-old and 36-year-old, were found inside the unit with the dead woman. They’ve been charged with Indignity to a Dead Body.

Investigators believe the victim and accused are known to each other and do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

Police say they are not able to confirm the identity of the woman at this time. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

