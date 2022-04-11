Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison

Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.

In February, 2020, Ken Elliot and other family members were on vacation when two men, one armed with a handgun, and the other with a machete, stormed inside the home they were renting.

Elliot was shot in the shoulder, leaving him paralyzed from the clavicle down.

The online e-paper Barbados Today reported Monday that the judge in the case wanted to impose a severe punishment to deter crime against tourists.

The convicted men will actually only serve another 19 years, after reductions in their sentence for time served and early guilty pleas.