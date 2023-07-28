Men fined $8K for spreading sand on northwestern Ont. beach

Two men in northwestern Ontario have been fined for putting sand on a beach without getting proper approval.

Giovano Taddeo and Derek Patterson of Ignace were found guilty of filling shorelines without a permit. Taddeo was fined $6,000, Patterson $2,000.

“The court heard that in August 2020, Taddeo and Patterson spread sand along their adjoining shorelines to enhance the beach on Agimak Lake,” the province said in a news release Friday.

“Shortly after the sand was spread, the water level rose, eroding some of the sand into the lake.”

Justice of the Peace Shiree Scribner heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ignace on June 20.

“Alterations to shorelines can negatively impact aquatic ecosystems, so the public is advised to contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to seek advice before conducting any work in or near water,” the release said.

“A work permit issued under the Public Lands Act sets conditions for work being done on shore lands that will reduce or eliminate environmental damage.”

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call a toll free-free line at 1-877-847-7667. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

