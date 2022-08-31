Man hospitalized after falling down concrete shaft in southwest Calgary

A man is in hospital after falling into a concrete shaft Wednesday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 29th Street S.W., when a construction worker fell through a shaft estimated to be around 7.5 metres (25 feet) deep, a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said.

The Calgary Fire Department technical rescue team set up a tripod above the shaft, allowing a firefigher and paramedic to be lowered down to assess the injured construction worker. Air monitoring of the space was undertaken to make sure there was adequate air supply, and the injured man was secured so that he could be lifted out of the hole.

EMS confirmed they transported an adult male to Foothills hospital with multiple serious injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Occupational Health and Safety has been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.