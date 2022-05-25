Men killed in Edmonton's Chinatown were beaten to death: medical examiner
"Blunt force injuries" have been determined as the cause of death for both men attacked in Edmonton's Chinatown on May 18.
A Tuesday autopsy confirmed that auto-body shop worker Hung Trang, 64, died of injuries to his head and his death was ruled a homicide, Edmonton Police Service announced Wednesday.
Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, who worked at a nearby electronics store, also died of blunt force injuries to his head and neck, EPS said last Friday.
Justin Bone, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder in both deaths.
Family members for both victims attended an Edmonton City Council meeting on Tuesday to ask that councillors and city staff help make Chinatown safer.
Bone is due in Edmonton Provincial Court on Friday at 9 a.m. to enter a plea. He also faces a robbery charge and is accused of failing to comply with a release order.
