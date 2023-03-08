'Men's Only Edition' Ford Explorer celebrates women in auto industry

Ford Motor Company is celebrating women in a unique way.

The company posted a video of “The Ford Explorer Men's Only Edition,” showing what the vehicle would be lacking without the contributions of women in the auto industry.

Ford launched the video on Wednesday, in recognition of International Women's Day and Women's History Month.

The tongue-in-cheek video initially appears to be a traditional car advertisement showcasing a new Ford Explorer.

Narrator Bryan Cranston then explains the “Ford Explorer Men’s Only Edition” is a completely reimagined vehicle without many of the essential features developed by women, including heaters, windshield wipers, turn signals, brake lights, and GPS.

To support the campaign throughout the month, Ford will highlight the achievements and contributions of female innovators of the past and present on Ford.com and across the company's social media accounts.

Historic women who developed groundbreaking technology in the automotive industry:

Hedy Lamarr, Innovator of the communication system used in cellular technology, Wi-Fi and GPS

Florence Lawrence, Pioneer of brake and turn signals

Dorothy Levitt, Creator of the rearview mirror

Dorothée Pullinger, Innovator of the rearview mirror

Dr. Gladys West, Pioneer of the modern-day GPS

Ford innovators and change makers who will be highlighted on Ford Motor Company’s social media channels:

Jennifer Brace, Trends and Futuring Manager

Jackie DiMarco, Vehicle Programs Director for F-Series and Commercial Trucks

Cynthia Flanigan, Chief Engineer, Hardware Integration in Vehicle Hardware Engineering

Nicole Herrera, Computer Aided Engineering and Vibration Testing Engineer

Julia Matos, Mustang Mach-E Design and Release Engineer

Usha Raghavachari, Innovation Lab Director, London, Melbourne and Sao Paulo

Poliana Rocha, Design and Release Engineer

Lucretia Williams, Strategist and Planning Expert

The Ford Heritage Vault is celebrating Women’s History Month with a selection of products designed and engineered by women, including the 1994 Ford Mustang, the 1975 Ford Granada, and the 1999 Ford Windstar.