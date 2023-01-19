Men’s shelter opens doors in Waterloo, looks to house 100 people

When Andy Fenske steps inside the new ShelterCare facility at the former Comfort Inn on Weber Street in Waterloo, he feels the weight behind the project.

On Thursday, a new home for those experiencing homelessness opened in Kitchener, offering a new ShelterCare facility which will eventually house 100 men.

“For me, homelessness is kind of like quicksand,” said Fenske, who used to be homeless. “You fall in the quicksand, and you struggle to get out of it, struggle to get out of it, till you're neck deep in it.”

Thanks to House of Friendship, Fenske is now back on his feet, and he knows men who will benefit from this new space.

“It's huge. It really pulls on the heartstrings, right? It's very difficult for me to explain how I'm feeling right now,” said Fenske.

Fenske said investments like this can help those who want to give back, hinting that in the future this is where he could like to secure employment.

John Neufeld, the executive director at House of Friendship said: "All of you here today have been the key to making this happen."

There are 26 men expected to move in by the end of the month.

“The reason we're here today is because we never forgot the why,” said Neufeld.

From accessible bedrooms and washrooms, to a dining space and 24-7 on-site health and housing supports, those using the program will get the tools they need to become healthier and housed on their own.

“It sets the right tone -- this is a place people can come, they can stay, they can feel comfortable, and that they'll know they'll be treated with care and with dignity,” said Dorothy McCabe, mayor of Waterloo.

A large chunk of funding for the ShelterCare program came from the province.

“We were able to deliver $8.5 million through the provincial government for this, which is unprecedented I think,” said Mike Harris, Kitchener-Conestoga MPP.

The ministry of mental health and addictions and the Region of Waterloo also provided some funding.