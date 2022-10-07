Men sought after incident outside Strawberry Hill business complex: RCMP

Weeks after a tense confrontation between an RCMP officer and a group of men outside a Surrey, B.C., mall, authorities are calling on two suspects to come forward.

Another man has already been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on the night of Sept. 11 in the parking lot of a Strawberry Hill business complex.

The unnamed 22-year-old was taken into custody for "intimidation of (a) justice system participant" and "obstruction of a peace officer," Surrey RCMP said in a news release, but has been released pending a future court date. He is barred from the business complex in the meantime.

Video posted on TikTok shows a number of young men blocking an RCMP cruiser from leaving the mall's parking lot, which apparently happened after the officer behind the wheel ticketed one of the men and ordered him to get a vehicle inspection.

Authorities said security staff had called police to the area complaining about a vehicle with an "extremely loud and disruptive exhaust system."

On Friday, authorities said they are looking to speak with two other suspects, both described as South Asian men in their mid to late 20s.

One has a full beard and was wearing a blue turban and a light-coloured striped shirt at the time of the incident. The other has short black hair and a short, groomed black beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a large white "Puma" symbol.

"We encourage these two individuals to come forward and speak to investigators," Staff Sgt. Jag Saran said in a news release. "Our teams will continue with ongoing enforcement in this area, in response to numerous community concerns including fights, large gatherings and vehicle stunting."

Part of the TikTok video also shows the officer involved refusing to give his name or badge number when asked, and tossing a sheet of paper at one of the men. The group accused him of being racist during the encounter.

A petition was launched after the incident raising concerns about the officer's conduct, and has been signed more than 800 times.

Asked about the petition Friday, Surrey RCMP noted there is a process available for members of the public to file complaints about officers, and another for people to dispute tickets they believe were issued in error.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News the detachment could not confirm whether "any complaints have been received in relation to any specific police officer."