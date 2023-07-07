Men steal $2,100 in perfume from Guelph business

Guelph police are looking for two men accused of stealing $2,100 in Chanel perfume from an Eramosa Road business.

Police say the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The first man is described as white, in his late 30s to mid-40s, with a medium build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger shirt and grey sweatpants.

The second man was white, in his early 30s, with brown hair and an athletic build. Police say he was wearing a white hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.