Men used 'chemical irritant' to steal laptops from victims: Saint John police

Two men who allegedly used a “chemical irritant” to steal laptops from their victims are facing charges, according to the Saint John Police Force.

A news release from police says a 36-year-old man arranged to meet two men on Taylor Avenue to sell a laptop on Friday. One of the men allegedly sprayed the victim in the face with a chemical irritant and stole the laptop.

Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries.

According to the release, a 44-year-old man met with two men at Flemming Court to sell a laptop on Saturday. One of the men sprayed him in the face with a chemical irritant before stealing the laptop and fleeing the scene.

Officers, accompanied by the K9 unit, found the suspects in the basement of a nearby building.

The suspects, aged 27 and 35, were arrested for both robberies. The 27-year-old was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, while the 35-year-old was released with conditions and is set to show up in court on May 9.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.