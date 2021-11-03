Men who admitted guilt for hammer attack that killed a Metchosin man say they are sorry

On the second day of their sentencing hearing for manslaughter, Nathan Monsour and Lee Hart told the family of Shawn Campbell that they are sorry for the attack that killed the Metchosin man in September 2018.

In court Wednesday, Hart read a letter to Campbell’s family apologizing for his actions in the attack that “took a father away from his daughter.” He went on to read that he regrets his decision to be involved in the attack that killed Campbell.

Monsour also told the court he is remorseful and sorry for what he did to Campbell’s family. He told the court that “saying sorry isn’t going to cut it” and that he deserves whatever “is coming to (him).” He went on to tell the court that any amount of jail time isn’t going to change how he feels about himself.

Lawyers for both Hart and Monsour told the court that the remorse the two men feel for the attack on Campbell in the driveway of a Saanich home on Sept. 29, 2018 is evidenced the guilty pleas they entered at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry in to Campbell’s death in March 2021.

Monsour’s lawyer told the court that his client does not have a criminal record and is asking for a sentence in the range of four to six years for his part in the killing of Campbell.

Crown lawyers are asking for a prison sentence in the range of seven to eight years for the hammer attack that killed Campbell, who owned Metchosin Salvage.

On Tuesday, Crown persecutors opened the provincial court proceedings by presenting a statement of facts agreed to by the Crown and defence counsel regarding the death of Campbell.

Wednesday, judge Lisa Mrozinski reminded the court that the agreed statement of facts points to Monsour and Hart “working in concert” in the attack on the Metchosin man, which was an “act of vengeance” after Campbell assaulted his wife in the week prior to his death.

Crown lawyers told the court there was no evidence that Campbell fought back against the mid-afternoon attack. Prosecutors say the attack in a Saanich driveway took less than a minute.

The agreed statement of facts regarding the hammer attack indicates that 41-year-old Campbell was struck in the back of the head and over his right eye. He died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Oct. 1, 2019.

Just prior to adjourning Wednesday’s provincial court proceedings, Mrozinski told the court that she will give her “reasons for sentence” in a Victoria courtroom on Nov. 6.