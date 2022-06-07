Mendicino 'misunderstood' in saying police asked for Emergencies Act: deputy minister
A senior official in the department of public safety says the minister, Marco Mendicino, has been 'misunderstood' in saying police asked the federal government to use the Emergencies Act in February.
Council to debate Lansdowne 2.0 plan todayThe next phase of redevelopment at Lansdowne Park comes before Ottawa city council today.
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.