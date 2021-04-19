Meng Wanzhou's defence team seeks to delay extradition hearing

Lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou are set to make a court application in Vancouver on Monday to further delay the Chinese tech giant executive’s extradition hearing until August.

According to a notice of application filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Meng’s defence counsel will seek to adjourn the next court dates, three weeks of hearings which are scheduled to begin next week, until Aug. 3, 2021.

Last week, Meng’s lawyers reached an agreement with HSBC bank in Hong Kong to obtain documents that could impact the extradition process after a similar request was denied by courts in the U.K.

According to the notice of application, Meng’s lawyers will argue before Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes they need a pause in the hearings in order to review the documents.

The notice also indicates that Meng’s lawyers have written to the Attorney General of Canada to argue it has a duty to investigate their allegation that the U.S. “materially misled” Canadian courts both in the record and supplemental records of the case U.S. officials have provided.

In a written response filed with B.C. Supreme Court, lawyers for the Attorney General argued that Meng’s request should be denied because “none of (the) factors (in Meng’s application) justify an adjournment.”

“The alleged need to gather information in Hong Kong is not based on any objective evidence that the documents obtained would be relevant or admissible in this proceeding,” Crown wrote in its submission.

“It is the latest in a series of attempts to turn these proceedings into a trial that should property take place in the (U.S.),” Crown said.

Meng’s lawyers also plan to argue that because of the third wave of the pandemic, and the need for lawyers to travel to B.C. from elsewhere in Canada, three weeks of hearings in April and May are “unadvisable and potentially dangerous.”

The AG plans to respond that courts have been able to adapt to the pandemic with hearings taking place by remote attendance where necessary.

Crown will also argue there is an urgent need to adhere to a schedule in proceedings that have “attracted enormous public interest.”

Meng has been under virtual house arrest in Vancouver since she was arrested on an extradition request from the U.S. at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018.

She faces bank and wire fraud charges in the U.S., where federal authorities allege she misrepresented Huawei’s relationship with a subsidiary doing business in Iran to HSBC bank, allegedly putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied the charges.

The Huawei executive was scheduled to return to court April 26, with her extradition hearing, also known as a committal hearing, expected to be heard the week of May 3.

This article is developing and will be updated.