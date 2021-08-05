Meng Wanzhou's lawyers claim U.S. is a 'repeat misleader' in her extradition case

A lawyer representing Canada's attorney general says the actions of the United States should not be questioned lightly in the extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Monika Rahman responded in British Columbia Supreme Court to arguments made by Meng's lawyers who say the United States mischaracterized and omitted evidence to establish a case of fraud.

Rahman says the United States has a “very high” standard and “discretion” on what evidence to put forth when making its case for extradition.

Meng was arrested while passing through Vancouver's airport in December 2018 and her lawyers say the extradition proceedings are an abuse of process and should be stayed.

Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei's relationship with technologies firm Skycom during a 2013 meeting with HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran - charges that both she and Huawei deny.

Meng remains free on bail while the hearing is underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2021.