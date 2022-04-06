Mental health and addictions top of mind at SUMA convention

Newly elected Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) president Randy Goulden said Tuesday following her election win, the mental health and addictions crisis was a growing concern for Saskatchewan Municipalities.

“We know it’s not normally a municipal responsibility, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and help.” Goulden said.

Mayor of Lloydminster Gerald Albers said no community is immune from dealing with mental health problems.

“My fellow mayors from across Saskatchewan, we’ve all heard there’s issues. We need support," he said.

Albers adds the local jurisdictions are more able to work directly with the individual who is seeking support.

“We are at that ground level, whereas the provincial government is at the 20 to 30 thousand foot level. We can definitely dive in a lot deeper into these issues," Albers said.

The final day of the SUMA convention allowed for community delegates to bring concerns directly to provincial ministers through dialogue and the so-called “bear pit” sessions.

SUMA wants to see increased collaboration between provincial and local governments on this front, an idea Everett Hindley, Mental Health and Addictions Minister, is on board for.

“If we’re going to aggressively provide some support and tackle some of these challenges, we’re going to need to continue to work with our municipal partners.” Hindley said.

Hindley says the province has allocated $92 million into mental health and addiction initiatives since 2018. In the most recent budget, $470 million has been committed to mental health services.

“The government has the resources,” said NDP mental health and addictions critic Doyle Vermette. “The government has an obligation and should make sure it consults with our local leaders and find out what we can do to assist them.”

“There’s multiple cities and towns in Saskatchewan that have treatment centres and people being rehabbed, but don’t have the supports as they come out of those centres,” said Mayor Albers. “A small amount of funding can go a long way when the community is willing to step up. Municipalities can play a huge role. But we need the support of government."

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Service reported 309 confirmed overdose deaths in 2021. Already in 2022, they have reported 114 suspected overdose deaths between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022.

The annual SUMA convention wrapped up at noon on Wednesday.