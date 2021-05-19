Mental health calls, child pornography reports increase amid pandemic, police say

Waterloo regional police say they're seeing an increase in mental health calls and reports of child pornography as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Speaking at the Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday, officials said many pandemic-related trends from 2020 have continued into this year.

A statistical report presented at the meeting said commercial break-and-enters, thefts from vehicles, domestic disputes and mental health calls are all ahead of the five-year average for this time of year.

The figures also showed reports of human trafficking and child pornography have increased this year. Between March 16 and 31, 2021, there were seven human trafficking occurrences. The yearly average for the same time period is three.

So far in 2021, there have been 69 occurrences of child pornography. The yearly average for that same time period is 38.

As the long weekend approaches, police also flagged an increase in speeding tickets in Waterloo Region. Officers have handed out 4,573 speeding tickets so far in 2021. The year-to-date average is 2,562. Speeding enforcement has also increased, according to police.

The report also showed more charges related to drug-impaired driving. Currently, traffic services is the only branch using drug detection devices, but that technology is expected to expand to others areas of the force. However, it's not known when that will happen.