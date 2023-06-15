Mental health care research at St. Joseph’s receives $5 million boost from local business leader

President of Finch Auto Group, Ryan Finch, has personally donated $5 million to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, Ont., through St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

It’s the largest known gift of its kind to support mental health care research in southwestern Ontario.

The donation will fund research into new solutions aimed at making it easier for patients to access mental health care and receive the help they need.

“I feel lucky to be able to give back,” said Finch. “With mental health at the forefront of so many aspects of life today, I wanted to make a difference and if this donation finds new ways to make it easier for people to get help, then it has served its purpose. Every moment when someone is hurting is a moment to be supportive. I want this donation to offer hope for people with mental health illnesses.”

Thursday’s announcement included the unveiling of a new name for the building where mental health care is provided: “The Finch Family Mental Health Care Building”.

Through Lawson Health Research Institute, the funds will support an innovative new term research Chair in Mental Health System Transformation, a first in Canada, to develop collaborative initiatives that further mental health system change in London.

The Finch Family Mental Health Care Building, with 156 inpatient beds, is dedicated to those with severe and persistent mental illness in need of longer-stay, specialized mental health care. The mental health program also extends beyond the walls of the building with more than 150,000 outpatient and outreach visits per year.