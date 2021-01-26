A new report says Canadian's mental health continues to decline as the pandemic drags on.

The report by Morneau Shepell shows this is the worst it has been since the pandemic began.

A local psychology professor said there will likely be an adjustment period once restrictions lift across the country. While it may be difficult for some, that work can begin now.

"If we've been over-relying on alcohol or marijuana or sedatives or rich foods, that's just not sustainable in the long term," Christine Purdon said.

Purdon suggests replacing those things with a healthier habit.

The Canadian Mental Health Association in Waterloo-Wellington said resilience is at an all-time low.

"Thirty per cent increase in our call volumes," CEO Helen Fishburn said.

Fishburn said they've made staffing adjustments to better meet the demand. They're receiving about 250 calls a day.

"We need more mental health and addiction support formally in our health-care system," Fishburn said.

A special panel discussion by the Ontario Medical Association called on the government to provide more support.

"When limits are placed, they can be quite devastating," said Dr. Renata Villela. "This is really a time to shore up on mental health resources."

During the first wave of the pandemic, the province expanded virtual mental health services and provided free online therapy.

Experts hope more people will be able to access help through the transition period after the pandemic.