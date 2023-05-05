Mental health in motion event focuses on wellness of the body and mind
A Midland area youth project is getting students in motion to improve their mindfulness and wellness.
The Waypoint Centre's "Get Your Mental Health in Motion" event happened in Midland on Friday, involving well over 400 students who took part in outdoor activities.
Students participated in games and events that saw them get active to teach them about the importance of good mental health.
"I hope the kids take away that there are supports out there that can help them if they are in a crisis, or if they have a friend in a crisis," said Shelly Price of the Waypoint Centre. "It's just about sharing, learning and growing and knowing that the supports are out there for them."
The Waypoint Centre offers several programs for individuals and families and is the region's only specialty mental health hospital.
