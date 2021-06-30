Mental health key theme in Steven Rigby inquest recommendations
The jury in the inquest into the death of Steven Rigby has directed seven recommendations to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
Rigby, 27, died on Dec 22, 2018 after a confrontation with police.
In a statement to CTV News, SPS said some of the recommendations have already been identified as priorities and work as been done in advancing them.
“Several of the recommendations centered on mental health as it pertains to police operations as well as our internal support,” the statement reads.
“This is reflective of the significance mental health and addictions have in policing, and the recommendations will be useful as we plan for community needs.
“As next steps in an established process, the SPS will assess each recommendation and consider the impact of implementation before reporting back to the Office of the Chief Coroner.”
The full recommendations include:
- To Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP - To increase training and resources into centralized communications systems between SPS and RCMP.
- To Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP - Task senior administrators and officers to audit and administer mental health training to officers and staff. For example, but not limited to, roles and responsibilities with the mental health services act.
- To Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP - To consider a mandatory and quickened, within one to two weeks, discussion or check-in of involved officers with a psychologist after a critical incident. Psychologist should also be included in critical incident debrief.
- To Saskatoon Police Service - To increase psychologists on staff with Saskatoon Police Service to assist with critical incidents.
- To Saskatoon Police Service - To increase training and availability of less lethal weaponry with Saskatoon Police Service.
- To Saskatoon Police Service - To task Saskatoon Police Service senior administrators and officers with investigating technological remote surveillance for improving site communication with Saskatoon Police Service headquarters.
- To Saskatoon Police Service - To task Saskatoon Police Service senior administrators and critical negotiation team to audit their procedures, roles, and responsibilities, as well as recording equipment for alternative means of recording voice calls in which standard equipment is not available.
- To Saskatchewan Health Authority and University of Saskatchewan - To increase annual training spots for psychiatrists within the province of Saskatchewan.
- To Saskatchewan Health Authority - To increase allocated resources into centralizing health records with e-health for ease of access by physicians, psychologists, and psychiatrists.
- To Saskatchewan Health Authority - To assess the viability of creating a program between social workers and SHA in relation to educating and assisting individuals suffering from concurrent disorders on a needed basis.