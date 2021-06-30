Mental health key theme in Steven Rigby inquest recommendations

The jury in the inquest into the death of Steven Rigby has directed seven recommendations to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Rigby, 27, died on Dec 22, 2018 after a confrontation with police.

In a statement to CTV News, SPS said some of the recommendations have already been identified as priorities and work as been done in advancing them.

“Several of the recommendations centered on mental health as it pertains to police operations as well as our internal support,” the statement reads.

“This is reflective of the significance mental health and addictions have in policing, and the recommendations will be useful as we plan for community needs.

“As next steps in an established process, the SPS will assess each recommendation and consider the impact of implementation before reporting back to the Office of the Chief Coroner.”

The full recommendations include: