Mental health 'on the go' coming to midwestern Ontario

In a few weeks, a black van with tinted windows will be rolling into communities across midwestern Ontario, offering help for people dealing with everything from anxiety to addictions.

“You’ll see the clinic doesn’t have any logos or any identification on it. We want it to be a discreet, stigma-free opportunity for people,” explained Erik Sande, president of Medavie Health Services.

With funds from the province, Medavie Health will be the operators of midwestern Ontario’s first mobile mental health and addictions clinic.

Starting later this summer, one social worker and one registered nurse or nurse practitioner will travel around Perth, Wellington, Huron, and Bruce counties, offering immediate help for people dealing with things like anxiety and depression, and referrals for more complicated mental health and addiction emergencies.

“We’ve got such a large county, Tobermory to Point Clark,” said Bruce County Warden, Chris Peabody, who said he saw too many young people not reach their potential due to a lack of mental health services during his time as a teacher and guidance counsellor in Walkerton, Ont. “And, for people to access these services, it’s just great that we can have a mobile unit for mental health.”

While most are happy to see the mobile unit’s arrival, some local mental health agencies wonder why they aren’t the ones hitting the road.

“Had the local services been considered for this funding, we probably could have, certainly could have done this. We know the communities, we know the issues, we know the clients in the area,” said Catherine Hardman, CEO of the newly created Huron-Perth Canadian Mental Health Association branch for Addiction and Mental Health Services.

Ontario’s Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo said Medavie Health was ready to roll with time of the essence.

“I’m embarrassed it took me two years to get here. Now, if we had start and train, so, they were ready to go, and we got them in. That’s what this is all about, it’s getting these services out to the people as quickly, and as soon as possible,” he said.

“By partnering with Medavie, I think we’re going to have a tremendous opportunity to complement the services we already have close to home, and continue the conversation, and take supports where they’re needed, when people feel they’re at their most vulnerable,” added Huron-Bruce MPP, Lisa Thompson.

There are five other mobile mental health and addiction clinics already functioning in Ontario. Medavie Health said Midwestern Ontario’s should be on the road by this August.