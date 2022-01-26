Mental health programs and services for Windsor-Essex residents

The Canadian Mental Health Association offers a range of services to help people in Windsor-Essex.

CHMA programs and services are listed online or call referral services at 519-973-4435.

The Ontario government also has resources online.

Other mental health resources on the CMHA website:

Togetherall | a safe community to support your mental health, 24/7

AbilitiCBT | an internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (iCBT) program that you can access from any device, any time.

Family Services Windsor-Essex | Counselling Services

BounceBack | a free, guided self-help program that’s effective in helping people aged 15 and up who are experiencing mild-to-moderate anxiety or depression, or may be feeling low, stressed, worried, irritable or angry.

Wellness Together Canada | Get connected to mental health and substance use support, resources, and counselling with a mental health professional.

Stop Doomscrolling: Freedom App | Freedom is an app and website blocker for Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, and Chrome so that you can block websites and apps and stay focused. Since so many of these apps are built to keep us hooked, this will give you the chance to take back your time. For example, I am slighting hooked on Twitter, so with Freedom I can block the Twitter app for a set amount of time while I’m trying to get work done. It’s easy to use and you can block apps across all your devices.

Try Meditation: Headspace App | The Headspace app makes meditation easy. There are hundreds of guided meditations to help relieve stress or get a better sleep. Plus, you’ll find super-short meditations that you can do if you’re having a busy day and only have a few minutes to spare. There is also an SOS mode if you need help immediately, which are 3-minute sessions if you’re feeling overwhelmed, panicking, or losing your temper.

Return to the Workplace: A Psychological Toolkit for Heading Back to Work | A guide to support the mental health of individuals as they plan safe transitions back into their workplaces and to help employers as they develop policies and procedures for supporting staff returning to the workplace sleep.