Mental health support for northern Ontario farmers

Several branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are launching a new mental health awareness training program for the northern Ontario agricultural community.

It's called 'In the Know' and is a mental health literacy program created specifically for people that work in agriculture.

The workshops are facilitated by CMHA mental health professionals using real-life examples from the industry.

"Fifty-eight per cent of producers meet the criteria for anxiety and 35 per cent would meet the criteria for depression. It’s very important to hit this niche population," said Kyla Venturini, the CMHA’s health promotions coordinator.

CMHA North Bay and District is partnering with the branches in Thunder Bay and Champlain East in Cornwall to offer the program online for northern Ontario’s farmers and agricultural workers. Sessions will be held in English on March 7 and 9, and in French on March 8.

The half-day training program is being made available through a partnership between the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA), the University of Guelph and CMHA Ontario. The project is being funded in part by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

"We will cover topics such as anxiety, depression, substance use, trauma and how to start a conversation about mental health and well-being," said Venturini. "Unlike really any other profession, there ultimately is no separation from work and your home life in farming."

Registration is now open and sessions start soon.