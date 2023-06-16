Mental health supports available in wake of Trans-Canada Highway crash

Following tragic events such as Thursday's Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba that took the lives of 15 people, there are a number of mental health supports available for those who need them.

Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services offers free, confidential counselling for anyone who lives on a Manitoba farm, or in a rural or northern community. Counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-367-3276. More information can be found at supportline.ca.

That program is run by Klinik in Winnipeg, which also has its own 24/7 Crisis Line at (204) 786-8686. Klinik can be reached from outside the city toll-free at 1-888-322-3019.

Shared Health also has a variety of mental health supports available, including Wellness Canada counsellors, who can be reached on a 24/7 basis at 1-866-585-0445. More information on Shared Health's counselling resources can be found online.

Kids Help Phone provides online, phone, and text-based counselling for youth across Canada. Kids can call 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868 to speak with someone who can help.

The Manitoba Suicide Prevention & Support Line is also available 24/7 at 1-877-435-7170. More information can be found at reasontolive.ca.