Mercato Fresh grocery store opening in east Windsor

A new east Windsor grocery store will be opening its doors to customers on Thursday.

Mercato Fresh is a 16,000-square foot store on Banwell Road between the E.C. Row Expressway and Tecumseh Road East.

Co-owner Marc Romualdi tells AM800 News they offer a unique shopping experience.

"It's basically old time value. It's an old time market and filled with people that are passionate and knowledgeable. You're not going to walk down the aisle and not be able to talk to any one our employees, there's going to be lots of friendly employees on staff. If they don't know the answer, they'll find somebody who has the answer," says Romualdi.

There is also a Mercato Fresh market in Chatham, which opened in February 2020.

The business has hired about 60 employees for the new Windsor location.

Rosati Construction broke ground on the building in January and handled the design and construction.