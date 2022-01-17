Mercato Fresh location coming to east Windsor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
An official groundbreaking for a new retail development in east Windsor is scheduled for Tuesday.
Mercato Fresh is planning a nearly 16,000 square foot grocery store on Banwell Road between the expressway and Tecumseh Road East.
It is expected to be similar to the Mercato Fresh market in Chatham which opened in February 2020.
The store is known for quality produce and meats.
Rosati Construction is handling the design and build, and expects the store to welcome customers in October.
-
"We need your help": New Brunswick asks for volunteers to assist health-care systemThe New Brunswick government has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the province in its pandemic response efforts.
-
No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called inIt was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.
-
N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with diseaseTen people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.
-
Betty White Challenge raises $60K for Edmonton Humane SocietyFans of the late Betty White donated thousands of dollars to animal shelters across the world on Monday, the day the animal lover would have turned 100 years old.
-
Second suspect arrested in homicide of Western University studentA man wanted in connection with the death of a Western University student has turned himself in to police.
-
-
Incidental COVID-19 transmissions to hospital patients creates strain for Alberta health-care workersThe province of Alberta is beginning to differentiate its statistics on patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and those where it is unclear if the virus contributed to their admission.
-
Chatham-Kent council receives update on property vision and next steps for WheatleyChatham-Kent council last night received an update from staff regarding the ongoing situation in Wheatley with property visitation data and next steps.
-
Coquihalla Highway reopening to regular traffic on Wednesday, officials sayThe Coquihalla Highway is being reopened to regular traffic on Wednesday, but with fewer lanes and lower speed limits than usual in some areas.