Mercato Fresh location coming to east Windsor

An official groundbreaking for a new retail development in east Windsor is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mercato Fresh is planning a nearly 16,000 square foot grocery store on Banwell Road between the expressway and Tecumseh Road East.

It is expected to be similar to the Mercato Fresh market in Chatham which opened in February 2020.

The store is known for quality produce and meats.

Rosati Construction is handling the design and build, and expects the store to welcome customers in October.