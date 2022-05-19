Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekendWhile the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekendThe OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spiritsVarious studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic because many people were worried and stressed as they self-isolated due to COVID-19.