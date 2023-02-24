iHeartRadio

Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain


Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
