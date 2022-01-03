iHeartRadio

Mercedes says its electric concept has 1,000 km of range and seats made with mushrooms

Mercedes has unveiled a new all-electric concept car, the EQXX, that the company claims can go 620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge. The futuristic luxury car is also made with a host of innovative recycled and sustainable materials including mushroom fibers, ground up cacti and trash such as food scraps.
