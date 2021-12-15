Mercedes SUV stolen during break-in at Kitchener home
Police are investigating after a Kitchener home was broken into and a vehicle was stolen sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
Waterloo regional police said on Dec. 13 around 8:10 a.m., they received a report of an overnight break-in at a home in the area of Fran Ellen Crescent and Yellow Birch Drive.
The unknown suspects gained entry into the home and stole a grey Mercedes SUV.
No further information has been given at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or contact Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Members of the Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating a break-in at a residence in Kitchener.
Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact police or @Waterloocrime.
Details here: https://t.co/izpuaQOgRK. pic.twitter.com/Atbc3Zlc8r
