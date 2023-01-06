Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
P.E.I. man charged for uttering threats, pointing a firearm: RCMPA 32-year-old Prince Edward Island man is facing several weapons charges after police seized a loaded firearm as part of an ongoing investigation.
-
London's own Shaedon Sharpe represents in upcoming Slam Dunk contestThe rookie from Beal Secondary has committed to the contest during the All Star Weekend festivities in February
-
Company operating Hibernia offshore oil platform challenging oil spill chargesThe company that operates the Hibernia offshore oil platform has pleaded not guilty to three charges related to a 2019 oil spill off the east coast of Newfoundland.
-
Nova Scotia will update air quality regulations as it evaluates green energy projectsThe Nova Scotia government is updating its air quality regulations as the province conducts an environmental assessment for one of its first green hydrogen and ammonia projects.
-
'An electric atmosphere in the Maritimes': Event lead says World Juniors a successTeam Canada won gold in Halifax Thursday night -- defeating Czechia 3-2 in a dramatic final game at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Grant MacDonald, the local event lead for the tournament, says it was not only a great night, but a great couple of weeks for the Maritime region.
-
Record breaking year for Saskatoon Search and Rescue: reportSaskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) had a record-breaking year in 2022, according to a year-end report.
-
'Butter tart bandit' arrested related to downtown grocery store break-insThe suspect who is being referred to the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested related to thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddlerWhat started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
City recoups cost of demolishing Kensington ManorThe city has recovered the costs associated with the demolition of Kensington Manor, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.