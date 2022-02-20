Merchandise stolen from Exeter business, OPP looking to identify two individuals
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help identifying two people after merchandise was stolen from a business in Exeter.
According to police, two vacuums and an ice maker valued at $2,300 were stolen from the property.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone who can identify the individuals is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
#HuronOPP is looking for some help identifying two persons of interest related to a recent theft of merchandise from a business in Exeter.2 vacuums & an ice maker taken with a value of $2,300. If you can identify them, please contact #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hc_crimestopper ^js pic.twitter.com/iMnD9Jqno7— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 20, 2022
