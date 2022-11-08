iHeartRadio

Merlis Belsher Place water line repaired, operations continue


The University of Saskatchewan says a water line that broke last week at Merlis Belsher Place has been fixed, and there will be no further disruptions to operations.

Last Monday night, a broken water line resulted in the flooding of some dressing rooms, which closed the facility and postponed some games in the community rink.

The university says it’s been repaired, and the fall convocation will go ahead as scheduled starting Wednesday morning. 

