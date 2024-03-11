‘Mermaid March Break’ begins at Aquatarium in Brockville, Ont.
For the third consecutive year, mermaids are back at the Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in Brockville, Ont..
Running from Saturday, March 9 till Sunday, March 17, the Aquatarium says the event will include thrilling underwater performances, immersive mermaid-themed activities and enhanced mermaid stories.
Organizers say the event is one of a kind.
"This is actually the only aquarium show where we have live aquatic life in the tanks and mermaids swimming in all of Canada," explained Paige Moyles, Owner of Mermaids Make Waves.
The program has 11 mermaids in Brockville for the week, from all over North America.
"We actually have mermaids who have swam all the way from Maryland,” Moyles added. “We have mermaids from Hawaii, mermaids and mermen from California and Florida.”
The Aquatarium -- located just south of Brockville City Hall -- is a non-profit science and education museum. It focuses on the ecological history of the Thousand Islands region, and is a main tourist attraction for the city.
For more information, visit the Mermaids of March website.
